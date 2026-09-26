A 52-year-old arriving passenger was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Friday, 25 September, after authorities confirmed an existing warrant of arrest issued in connection with a 2015 theft case.

Bureau of Immigration personnel initially intercepted the passenger pursuant to an Alert List Order and turned over to NAIA Police Station 1, where the PNP E-Warrant System confirmed an unserved Warrant of Arrest in connection with his 2015 conviction for Theft.

A joint team from NAIA Police Station 1 and the CIDG Regional Field Unit NCR-Southern Metro Manila District Field Unit (CIDG RFU NCR-SMMDFU) served the warrant, resulting in the passenger’s arrest.

Arrested passenger was placed under the custody of CIDG RFU NCR-SMMDFU for documentation and further legal action.