Club President Zenaida Pangan shared with DAILY TRIBUNE that "proceeds raised from the fundraising activities support the club's common community grant fund, which helps finance high-impact projects."

"More importantly, it fuels the club's annual commitment to the global End Polio program," she emphasized.

A key example of their high-impact work is a recently donated food-waste composting machine in Sico, Batangas. The equipment was 80 percent funded by a Rotary International Global Grant, with the remaining 20 percent covered by the Rotary Club of Makati JPR.

Glo Marfori, past club president and BNI referral partner to Newport World Resorts, clarified that while they may consider show-buying as a future strategy, their current approach relies on bulk ticket purchases to generate project funds.

This model relies on a close synergy between the Rotary Club of Makati Jose P. Rizal, which executes the community initiatives, and the club’s foundation, which handles fundraising and resource allocation.

"We think this partnership with Newport World Resorts is a great idea, though future efforts will depend on the specific show," said Foundation Chairwoman Elizabeth Rabuy.