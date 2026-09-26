Bonggang Rotarians: How Rotary Club of Makati JPR raises funds through musical
Theater is not only therapeutic; it is also a powerful driver for community building.
Theater is not only therapeutic; it is also a powerful driver for community building.
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The Rotary Club of Makati Jose P. Rizal (JPR) recently proved that musicals can serve as much more than entertainment—they are an effective fundraising platform to expand community outreach.
Gracing the gala night of Bongga Ka 'Day!: The Annie Batungbakal Musical on 25 September, the women behind the club turned out in colorful, head-to-toe '70s-inspired outfits. Yet behind the glamour was a dedicated drive to bring color and hope to their club’s various service initiatives.
Club President Zenaida Pangan shared with DAILY TRIBUNE that "proceeds raised from the fundraising activities support the club's common community grant fund, which helps finance high-impact projects."
"More importantly, it fuels the club's annual commitment to the global End Polio program," she emphasized.
A key example of their high-impact work is a recently donated food-waste composting machine in Sico, Batangas. The equipment was 80 percent funded by a Rotary International Global Grant, with the remaining 20 percent covered by the Rotary Club of Makati JPR.
Glo Marfori, past club president and BNI referral partner to Newport World Resorts, clarified that while they may consider show-buying as a future strategy, their current approach relies on bulk ticket purchases to generate project funds.
This model relies on a close synergy between the Rotary Club of Makati Jose P. Rizal, which executes the community initiatives, and the club’s foundation, which handles fundraising and resource allocation.
"We think this partnership with Newport World Resorts is a great idea, though future efforts will depend on the specific show," said Foundation Chairwoman Elizabeth Rabuy.
Service above self
The club deeply resonates with Annie Batungbakal, the fictional lead character whose story centers on ambition, perseverance, and triumph.
As an all-women organization, the club actively champions female empowerment, healthcare access, education, and environmental sustainability while embracing the motto "Service Above Self." Their ongoing portfolio includes a milk pasteurization project at the Philippine General Hospital, the Bahile Citronella Farming Community Project, and a Library on Wheels.
Rabuy added that members were particularly eager to support this production because many belong to the Baby Boomer generation, eager to reminisce through iconic hits from their youth.
"Far from just the fun and glamour of the disco era, I hope the musical leaves a lasting impression that encourages reflection. I expect it to be fun, inspiring, and memorable—a true celebration of Filipino theater and music," club Treasurer Caroline Sy noted before the open house.
"We had a common goal: to raise funds for the community,” added Mabel Tabel, Fundraising Committee and Public Image chair. “Our pitch was to enjoy the show while helping the community through buying tickets. We wanted everyone to have fun and enjoy Bongga Ka 'Day!”
By blending cultural appreciation with civic purpose, the Rotary Club of Makati Jose P. Rizal continues to show that impactful community work can be both meaningful and festive. Through creative initiatives like this, they prove that giving back can be as vibrant and joyful as the causes they champion.