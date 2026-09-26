Sen. Lito Lapid expressed support for the new law fixing the term of office of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials at five years, saying the measure could save the government billions of pesos that may instead be used to assist sectors affected by rising fuel and commodity prices.

Under Republic Act No. 12326, the next Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections will be held in November 2028, with succeeding elections to be conducted every five years.

Lapid said he respects the legal challenge filed by lawyer Romy Macalintal before the Supreme Court questioning the new law and the 2028 election schedule.

Lapid made the statement during his visit to three barangays in Batangas City, where he distributed grocery packs to around 600 residents, including 200 solo parents, 200 daycare pupils, and 200 LGBTQ+ individuals, indigent senior citizens and other beneficiaries.

The grocery packs of Lingkod Lapid contained rice, milk, noodles, spaghetti, and canned goods.

In his brief message, Lapid expressed his concern for the beneficiaries, saying the assistance was intended to provide practical help and a little relief to struggling Batangueños.

After the gift-giving activity, Lapid proceeded to Lipa City to inspect the ongoing construction of the City Hall annex building funded through government assistance he helped secure.

Lipa City Mayor Eric Africa thanked Lapid for the project, saying it would help improve the city’s delivery of public services.