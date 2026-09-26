A ten-member team from PhilSA is undergoing training from August to October 2026 on the development, assembly, and test of a liquid-fueled rocket in preparation for its launch in Lal-lo, Cagayan next year. The training is part of PhilSA’s “SIKLAB: Building Industrial Space Launch Systems Project” and is being conducted with South Korean space mobility company Perigee Aerospace, Inc. It builds on cooperation between PhilSA and Perigee that began in 2022.

The ongoing training provides PhilSA personnel with hands-on experience in rocket assembly and systems integration, testing, operational procedures, and preparations for the planned test launch. Through the transfer of technical knowledge and practical experience, PhilSA is developing Filipino expertise in rocket systems, launch operations, safety procedures, and related launch-support activities. Rockets are considered "enablers" because they provide access to space. They transport satellites and scientific payloads so these technologies can deliver services back on Earth.

"Progressively developing our domestic launch capabilities will allow greater flexibility and independence in sending satellites into space, which serves the country’s key sectors such as security, telecommunications, and agriculture," PhilSA Acting Director General Gay Jane P. Perez, Ph.D stated.

The current training builds on the first phase conducted in 2025, and expands across a broader range of activities in the liquid-fueled rocket operational cycle. Specifically, the training covers full system assembly, integration, and testing of the sounding rocket in the Republic of Korea, as well as preparations for and operations during its test launch in Cagayan, using the Blue Whale 0.1 (BW0.1), a liquid-propellant sounding rocket platform developed by Perigee.

In parallel with the training, PhilSA and the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) will conduct local site preparation and dialogues with the LGU and constituents in Cagayan. A safety exclusion zone plan is being developed to ensure the safety of nearby areas during all stages of execution. The liquid-fueled sounding rocket the PhilSA team built during the training will be shipped to the Philippines and undergo further testing in preparation for the launch next year, during which it will carry a locally developed payload of around two kilograms to an altitude of at least five kilometers.

The payload, developed by PhilSA, serves as a technology demonstration for a future suborbital or satellite-based platform for detecting and monitoring radio signals from ground-based sources. In simple terms, the payload will measure and record the strength of signals such as those coming from 4G LTE cell towers, which may eventually be used to identify areas with low cellular signal coverage. Its deployment via the sounding rocket provides an opportunity to test its functionality in a relevant flight environment and support the advancement of its technology readiness level.

"A successful liquid-fueled sounding rocket test launch in 2027 will demonstrate that we have the technical, operational, safety, and regulatory foundations for future launches from the Philippines; and potentially attract foreign investments from private aerospace companies," PhilSA Acting Director General Perez said.

In his 2026 SONA, President Marcos identified Cagayan as "geographically and economically primed" to serve as the country’s gateway to space. For the planned sounding rocket launch, the Cagayan North International Airport (CNIA) provides existing infrastructure to support the conduct of the activity, complemented by the institutional and economic zone framework administered by CEZA. The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and Ascend International Gateway, a Philippine corporation engaged in airport operations and management, are providing connectivity and logistical support.

PhilSA engineers working on the engine bay of the liquid-fueled sounding rocket, during hands-on training with Perigee Aerospace

"Beyond the test launch, SIKLAB is a long-term investment in Filipino talent and innovation. Through collaboration among government, industry, and international partners, PhilSA is building technical competencies and operational experience while contributing to a broader vision: a Philippine space ecosystem where the next generation of Filipino scientists, engineers, business, and support professionals don’t have to leave, because they can develop their expertise and pursue high-value careers as part of the country’s growing space sector," said DG Perez.

PhilSA and its partners will continue to generate technical and operational insights relevant to future spaceport development, industrial partnerships, and regional cooperation. SIKLAB represents a government-led capability-building initiative focused on launch vehicle technology—strengthening the country’s capabilities for future launch activities in the Philippines and creating new opportunities for innovation, investment, and employment.

PhilSA engineers assembling the liquid-fueled sounding rocket in preparation for the test launch in 2027

As one of Asia’s leading private space launch companies and the developer of the Republic of Korea’s Blue Whale launch vehicle program, Perigee Aerospace is an end-to-end space mobility company, developing high-performance launch vehicles, propulsion systems, and spacecraft components. Perigee provides sustainable access to Earth orbit and beyond, making space accessible, reliable, and efficient. Backed by expertise in liquid propulsion technologies, Perigee Aerospace, Inc. aims to open innovative pathways for the future of space transportation. Through its Manila Representative Office, Perigee Aerospace supports its Philippine operations, institutional partnerships, and long-term engagement in the development of the country’s emerging space and launch ecosystem.