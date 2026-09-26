Batangas Gov. Vilma Santos-Recto visited the Pampanga Provincial Hospital–Clark (PPH-Clark) on Friday as part of the Provincial Government of Batangas’ benchmarking activity.

Pampanga Gov. Lilia “Nanay” Pineda welcomed Santos-Recto during her visit, leading the inspection of the facility and showcasing the services offered by the hospital.

The Pampanga Provincial Hospital–Clark is the first government hospital inside the Clark Freeport Zone. It is a Level 2 hospital with three floors and a 143-bed capacity, equipped with modern medical and diagnostic equipment, including a CT scan, X-ray, endoscopy system, and mammogram.