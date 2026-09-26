The Philippine National Police (PNP) will use the extended preparation period ahead of the 2028 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) to refine its election-security planning, strengthen coordination with partner agencies, and incorporate lessons from recent electoral exercises.
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12326, moving the next regular BSKE to 13 November 2028 and setting the term of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials at five years. Palace Press Officer Usec. Claire Castro confirmed the signing.
For the PNP, the new law provides the basis for adjusting its future security planning and coordination with the Commission on Elections (Comelec), local government units, and other concerned agencies. The PNP’s role in election security is anchored on existing election laws, including Section 261(r) of the Omnibus Election Code, which provides for the deputation of law enforcement agencies for the protection and security of the electoral process.
The PNP can also build on its recent experience during the September 2026 BARMM parliamentary elections, which it assessed as generally peaceful and orderly, while maintaining coordination with Comelec and other concerned agencies.
PNP chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the additional time will allow the organization to prepare based on actual security conditions and lessons from previous elections.
“Mas mahaba ang panahon natin para maghanda, kaya gagamitin natin ito nang maayos. We can look at what worked, what needs to be improved, and what new concerns we need to prepare for. By the time the elections come, our people should already know their roles and our coordination should already be in place,” Nartatez said.
The PNP will continue reviewing election-security experiences and emerging local conditions as part of its preparations. Coordination with Comelec and other stakeholders will help ensure that police support is aligned with the actual security requirements of the 2028 BSKE.
Rather than limiting preparations to election day, the PNP will continue monitoring developments that may affect the security environment before and during the electoral period. This includes appropriate police presence, information-sharing, and timely response to election-related incidents within its mandate.
The approach is aligned with the PNP Focused Agenda, particularly under Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which promotes coordinated and responsive police operations based on actual security needs.
Nartatez said that as the country moves toward the 2028 BSKE, the PNP will continue working with Comelec, government partners, communities, and other stakeholders to help maintain a safe and orderly environment for election-related activities while upholding professionalism, impartiality, and respect for the rights of all stakeholders.
Through early preparation, sound coordination, and adherence to the law, Nartatez added, the PNP remains committed to “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.”