The PNP can also build on its recent experience during the September 2026 BARMM parliamentary elections, which it assessed as generally peaceful and orderly, while maintaining coordination with Comelec and other concerned agencies.

PNP chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the additional time will allow the organization to prepare based on actual security conditions and lessons from previous elections.

“Mas mahaba ang panahon natin para maghanda, kaya gagamitin natin ito nang maayos. We can look at what worked, what needs to be improved, and what new concerns we need to prepare for. By the time the elections come, our people should already know their roles and our coordination should already be in place,” Nartatez said.

The PNP will continue reviewing election-security experiences and emerging local conditions as part of its preparations. Coordination with Comelec and other stakeholders will help ensure that police support is aligned with the actual security requirements of the 2028 BSKE.

Rather than limiting preparations to election day, the PNP will continue monitoring developments that may affect the security environment before and during the electoral period. This includes appropriate police presence, information-sharing, and timely response to election-related incidents within its mandate.

The approach is aligned with the PNP Focused Agenda, particularly under Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which promotes coordinated and responsive police operations based on actual security needs.

Nartatez said that as the country moves toward the 2028 BSKE, the PNP will continue working with Comelec, government partners, communities, and other stakeholders to help maintain a safe and orderly environment for election-related activities while upholding professionalism, impartiality, and respect for the rights of all stakeholders.

Through early preparation, sound coordination, and adherence to the law, Nartatez added, the PNP remains committed to “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.”