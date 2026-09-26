The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), government agencies, local government units (LGUs), partner institutions, and community stakeholders planted more than 1,200 indigenous tree seedlings at a protected area in Aurora as part of their support for the reforestation efforts in celebration of the 126th anniversary of the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

DENR Dingalan Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) head Jimmy Aberin reported that the tree-planting activity was held within the Dibalo-Pingit-Zabali-Malayat Watershed Forest Reserve, where participants planted indigenous species such as narra (𝘗𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘱𝘶𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘴), supa (𝘚𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘳𝘢 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘢), and molave (𝘝𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘹 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘧𝘭𝘰𝘳𝘢).

"For this initiative of the CSC, we provided the seedlings and technical assistance, including site assessment, species selection, and proper planting techniques to help ensure the healthy establishment and long-term survival of the trees. We also designated the two-hectare area within the Dibalo-Pingit-Zabali-Malayat Watershed Forest Reserve as a permanent planting site for the commission for five years," Aberin said.