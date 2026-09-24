Kim Chiu’s legal counsel said the cases involving Lakambini Chiu will continue to move forward following her arraignment earlier this afternoon.

In an official statement, LEaP Legal and Technical Consultancy (Lilagan Law Office), through Atty. Margrein Archernar M. Gregana, said their clients remain committed to pursuing the cases while respecting the court’s restrictions on public comments.

“Our clients are dedicated to pursue the cases against Lakam Chiu. We are precluded by the courts to make comments because of the subjudice rule. For now, the arraignment was concluded and the cases will continue to be heard by the court,” the statement read.

The legal team added that Kim Chiu and HOLB-PH continue to place their trust in the country’s justice system and will allow the proceedings to follow the proper process.

“Naniniwala ang HOLB at si Kim Chiu sa justice system natin at pinapaubaya niya ito na dadaanan sa tamang proseso para makamit ang hustisiya (HOLB and Kim Chiu believe in our justice system and are entrusting this matter to the proper process so that justice may be achieved)," the statement said.

The statement comes after Chiu earlier addressed the ongoing legal matter involving her business, saying that her decision to pursue legal action was about protecting a company she helped build and not about personal finances.