“Magbigay ng hope at pag-asa, hindi lang pagkain. Mas malaking bagay sa kanila ay yung pag-asa at may handang umagapay,” Ferareza said.

He also expressed concern over persistent flooding in Bulacan and stressed the need to adapt to the effects of climate change.

“Nakakalungkot sapagkat mayaman ang Pilipinas sa resources pero hindi nagagamit nang tama. We look forward na maka-adapt sa climate change,” he added.

Ramos said the group is also assessing conditions on the ground to identify additional ways to assist vulnerable residents, particularly senior citizens and those with medical conditions.

“The main concern is we have seniors, most of them have diabetes and co-existing conditions. Medically, yung baha, it actually aggravates their condition, so we have to see how we could help the local government,” Ramos said.

The Rotary Club previously conducted relief operations in Hagonoy, Bulacan, Marikina, Mindoro and Pampanga.

Among its future plans is the establishment of a potable water system to help address the lack of access to clean drinking water in flood-affected communities.

Seven families remain at the Purok 1 Frances Evacuation Center because their homes are still flooded and uninhabitable. Evacuees include children and elderly residents.

Floodwaters also remain in parts of Puroks 2, 3, 4 and 5 despite the rains having stopped weeks earlier.