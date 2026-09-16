Of the total, 946 recruits took their oath at the PNP National Headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City. They will be assigned to national support units providing specialized assistance to police operations nationwide.

Another 6,178 recruits were welcomed by different police regional offices, including 1,700 under the regular recruitment program and 4,478 under the attrition program.

Nartatez said the PNP had already filled its recruitment slots for the year.

“Well of course the PNP is continuously recruiting and upgrading our organization. The only way that we can do it is of course we are recruiting policemen so for this year we have about 5,100 for attrition quota and another 2,000 for regular recruitment quota for a total of 7,000 for this year and we have already fulfilled that. We have recruited,” Nartatez said.

He said the recruits completed the required screening process before taking their oaths simultaneously across the country.

“They have undergone the process such that they simultaneously took oath today, different regional offices and then here at Camp Crame except for the PRO BAR because there is an election there. They will soon have their oath-taking several weeks from now. So that is our activity now and we are doing that such that we are fixing the organization of our PNP, especially the complement for our personnel,” he said.

Nartatez also assured the public that safeguards are in place to prevent favoritism and the illegal sale of recruitment slots.

“We are making sure that the recruitment process have undergone properly. The program was faceless, contactless and nameless such that maiwasan natin ‘yung pagkakakilanlan at maiwasan natin ‘yung mapapaboran doon sa pag-recruit,” he said.

His statement came after two active police officers, a lieutenant and a patrolman, were recently arrested in Pampanga over their alleged involvement in a “slot for sale” scheme.

“Yes of course, continuously naman meron tayong nahuhuli and we are making sure that yung nare-recruit natin have undergone the process ng maayos,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief urged the recruits to uphold their oath and maintain discipline and integrity throughout their careers.

“You have worked hard to get here, but getting the uniform is only the beginning. Thousands aspire to become police officers. You have been given the opportunity to serve, and with that opportunity comes a responsibility to the Filipino people. Huwag ninyong sayangin ang tiwala na ipinagkaloob sa inyo,” Nartatez said.

“Being a police officer is more than having a stable job. It means accepting a responsibility that requires discipline, integrity, and commitment. Every day, your actions will reflect not only on yourselves, but on the organization you represent. Whatever your position or assignment, do it well. Be competent in your work. Follow the rules. Support your fellow personnel. And never compromise your integrity. Gawin nang tama ang inyong tungkulin. At manatiling tapat sa inyong sinumpaang tungkulin sa bayan,” he added.