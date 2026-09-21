“Police and legal actions will always be the last resort because the priority has always been to respect the people’s rights to freedom of expression and assembly, that is the instruction to our men, and that is the assurance we commit to all our kababayan,” Nartatez said.

He stressed, however, that authorities would intervene in cases of violence, destruction of property or other unlawful acts.

“What is protected by the law is the right to peaceful assembly, it does not include destroying government and public properties, and it does not include assaulting policemen,” he added.

More than 17,000 police personnel will be deployed nationwide as the country marks the Martial Law anniversary and the anniversary of the Trillion Peso March.

Several demonstrations are scheduled in Manila and Quezon City, including the Bahain ng Protesta at Liwasang Bonifacio at 3 p.m., a march to Mendiola led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan at 4:30 p.m., and a candle-lighting ceremony at Bantayog ng mga Bayani at 5 p.m.

Face-to-face classes in Manila have also been suspended Monday amid security concerns related to the demonstrations.

Nartatez said police commanders were directed to ensure personnel observe maximum tolerance, sound judgment and professionalism throughout the rallies.

“If protesters remain peaceful, they can expect maximum tolerance and professionalism from our police officers. If individuals commit violence or criminal acts, they should expect immediate police intervention and accountability under the law,” he said.

The PNP will also require the use of body-worn cameras and proper documentation during police operations.

“We urge everyone joining the September 21 rallies to keep the assemblies safe, respect emergency routes, and follow reasonable security instructions. Peaceful protest is protected, violent protest is not,” Nartatez said.