“We will conduct a special election,” Garcia said.

Garcia said 19 December falls on a Saturday, which could make it easier for Batanes’ roughly 30,000 registered voters to participate.

“Dahil walang pasok ‘yun, at least ‘yung Saturday na ‘yun may pag-asa makaboto lahat,” he said.

Gato died in Manila on Monday, 21 September.

Garcia said the Constitution requires a special election for a congressional vacancy to be held within the prescribed period after the vacancy arises.

The Comelec chief also assured that budget limitations would not prevent the poll body from holding the election, citing a Supreme Court ruling that lack of funds is not a valid reason to forego an election.

“Sinabi ng Supreme Court hindi dahilan ang kawalan ng pondo para hindi magsagawa ng halalan,” Garcia said.

The Comelec is also considering reusing some election supplies prepared for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections should those polls be postponed.

Garcia said materials such as indelible ink, pens and thumbprint tape could be redirected for use in the Batanes special election.

“Ang problema na lang namin ay ang honoraria ng mga teachers at pang-mobilization ng mga tauhan namin, at siyempre ‘yung pang-imprenta ng mga balota at iba pang election paraphernalia,” he said.

The Comelec has yet to formally approve the 19 December schedule, with the proposal still subject to deliberation by the commission en banc.