The posts allegedly threatened an attack on KNHS and included images of firearms.

Police Maj. Jayson Ortega, officer in charge of the Lambayong Municipal Police Station, deployed personnel who coordinated with the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office and barangay officials to locate the minor.

At around 1:20 a.m., authorities proceeded to Barangay Matiompong and later reached the student's residence, where they informed his parents about the alleged online threats.

The minor was brought to the barangay hall with his guardian and was informed of the possible consequences of his actions. His guardian was also briefed on her responsibilities and the possible impact of the incident on the student's academic status.

The Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office offered counseling to the student and his guardian.

Police said they would continue monitoring the situation to prevent any possible incident.

The student was later released to his guardian under the intervention of social welfare officials for appropriate counseling and support.