The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday reported the peaceful conclusion of activities marking the 54th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law, saying police personnel maintained security while respecting the right to peaceful assembly.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police units nationwide monitored gatherings and provided security support in areas where demonstrations and related activities were held.

In Metro Manila, the PNP monitored 14 rallies and assemblies with an estimated 1,620 participants. Similar activities were held in other parts of the country, with all monitored gatherings ending peacefully as of 6:30 p.m. on 21 September.

The PNP said personnel maintained an appropriate police presence and observed maximum tolerance while facilitating the orderly conduct of demonstrations.

“Our responsibility is to keep the situation peaceful while making sure people's rights are respected. We recognize that peaceful assembly is part of a democratic society. Ang mahalaga, napangasiwaan natin ang mga pagtitipon nang maayos, may paggalang sa karapatan ng bawat isa, at may malasakit sa kaligtasan ng publiko,” Nartatez said.

He also thanked police personnel deployed during the activities for their professionalism and patience.

“Maraming salamat sa lahat ng ating personnel na nag-duty at nagbantay ngayong araw. Your professionalism, patience, and commitment helped maintain a safe and orderly environment. Alam kong hindi madali ang inyong tungkulin sa ganitong mga pagkakataon, kaya kinikilala ko ang inyong sakripisyo at dedikasyon. Saludo ako sa inyong serbisyo at sa paraan ninyo ng pagtupad sa trabaho nang may respeto sa ating mga kababayan,” Nartatez said.

The police chief said the operations were conducted under the PNP's Enhanced Managing Police Operations framework.