Instead of explaining what may have happened between her and Rochelle, Jopay declined to discuss the issue further.

“No comment on that,” she said.

Jopay then suggested that Rochelle could speak about the matter if she wished, while expressing support for whatever makes her former groupmate happy.

“Let’s just let Rochelle do the talking,” Jopay said, adding, “As long as it makes her happy, we’ll support her.”

Her statement follows Rochelle’s earlier appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” where the SexBomb Girls leader acknowledged that disagreements can happen within groups that have shared years of history together.

For Rochelle, misunderstandings are not unusual among people who have developed relationships similar to those of a family. Whether those differences can eventually be settled, she said, depends on the people involved and their willingness to work things out.

“But it still depends on how that will be fixed,” Rochelle said. “Case-to-case basis. If one wants to fix it, it will be fixed.”

Speculation about friction among some SexBomb Girls members intensified after fans noticed that Jopay and Sunshine Garcia were missing from the group’s “Mapa Mapa” music video.

Despite the questions surrounding some of its members, the SexBomb Girls have enjoyed a renewed wave of attention since reuniting onstage. Their reunion concert at the Araneta Coliseum in December 2025 generated enough demand to lead to additional performances, followed by appearances overseas, including stops in Australia and the United States.

The group has also continued expanding its reunion beyond live shows. Rochelle previously revealed plans involving new music and a documentary series, while the SexBomb Girls have also released a coffee table book chronicling their comeback.

For now, however, Jopay appears determined not to turn the rumored disagreement into a public exchange, leaving Rochelle free to share her side while keeping her own thoughts largely private.