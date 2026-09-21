“Nakita ko kasi lahat ng hardwork na pinagdaanan niya, preparation for the show, the love and passion that she put into this project and the family that they created. It just warms my heart,” Charlene shared.

Behind the finished performances, Charlene saw the long hours and dedication required from Atasha to bring her role to life. Seeing her daughter embrace the challenges of the production made the achievement even more meaningful for her as a mother.

Atasha’s journey has not been without negative comments from some netizens, but Charlene’s words focused instead on her daughter’s perseverance and passion for performing.

For Charlene, witnessing Atasha continue to work and grow despite the outside noise is already something worth celebrating. Her daughter’s commitment to Bongga Ka Day! showed a young performer willing to put in the work while building a bond with the people sharing the stage with her.

And as Atasha continues to carve her own path in entertainment, Charlene remains firmly in her corner—not simply as the former beauty queen and actress familiar to the public, but as a mother who has witnessed the effort behind every performance.