Aga admitted that he had not personally read the negative comments but was made aware of them. What mattered more to him was seeing firsthand how much his daughter had invested in the production.

“Although wala akong nabasa. Sinabi lang sa akin. And then, I just saw my daughter. I saw what she went through sa bahay namin,” Aga shared.

Having spent decades in the entertainment industry himself, Aga told Atasha that criticism and negativity will always exist, especially when something good is happening in an artist’s career.

“Sabi ko ganyan talaga, kapag may malaking proyekto, talagang kaiinggitan ka. Hindi nawawala sa industriya ’yan. Hindi nawawala sa mundo ’yan,” he said.

But Aga was also careful to point out that the negativity does not necessarily represent everyone. He described the bashers as only a small group of people who might try to pull someone down.

His advice to Atasha was simple: keep working, enjoy the opportunity and refuse to allow outside noise to take away the happiness that comes with performing.

“Just work and have fun. Hayaan mo na sila, haters are gonna hate,” Aga said.

More than teaching his daughter how to deal with showbiz criticism, Aga reminded her to remain kind and protect her emotional well-being amid the pressures that come with a growing career.

“Just be nice and take care of your heart,” he added.

As Atasha continues establishing her own identity as a performer, Aga’s message reflects the perspective of both a father and an industry veteran: criticism may come with the territory, but it does not have to define an artist’s journey.