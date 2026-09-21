Liza Soberano is sharing her perspective on one deeply rooted Filipino value she believes deserves to be viewed differently in today’s generation—utang na loob.

During a conversation with BuzzFeed Australia alongside her Forgotten Island co-star H.E.R., Liza discussed Filipino practices and attitudes that people might consider reexamining or “unlearning.”

For Liza, gratitude remains important. What she questions, however, is the idea that receiving help from someone creates an obligation that must be carried indefinitely.

“Utang na loob, because I feel like yes, it’s always nice to be grateful for the things you have achieved and people who supported you,” Liza said.

The actress stressed that recognizing the people who contributed to one’s journey is different from feeling permanently indebted to them.

“But it shouldn’t be considered a lifetime debt that you have to repay those who have helped you,” she continued.

Her remarks offer a distinction between genuine appreciation and an expectation of lifelong repayment. Rather than rejecting gratitude itself, Liza’s point centers on setting limits on how utang na loob is understood and practiced.

The discussion also reflects Liza’s willingness to speak about Filipino culture while building her career on the international stage.

Now starring with Filipino-American Grammy and Oscar-winning artist H.E.R. in Forgotten Island, Liza continues to bring parts of her Filipino identity into conversations with a wider audience.

For Liza, gratitude can remain a meaningful Filipino value without becoming a permanent debt—allowing appreciation to come from sincerity rather than obligation.