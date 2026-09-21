The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has exempted the fuel subsidy for public utility vehicles (PUVs) from the ban on the distribution of social services ahead of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).
Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia announced Monday that the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) fuel subsidy program may continue despite the election-related prohibition.
“Na-exempt na po namin ang fuel subsidy ng LTFRB sa social services,” Garcia told reporters in a message.
(The LTFRB fuel subsidy has been exempted from the social services ban.)
The LTFRB began distributing fuel subsidies to PUV operators and drivers in March amid rising petroleum prices. In August, qualified beneficiaries were given discounts of P12 for every liter of fuel.
Comelec began enforcing its ban on certain public works and the distribution of social services on 18 September as part of preparations for the 2 November BSKE.
Garcia earlier said the prohibition is mandated under the Omnibus Election Code.
The poll chief has maintained that Comelec will continue preparing for the November elections despite proposals in Congress to extend the terms of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials from four to five years.
If enacted, the proposed change would also move the next BSKE to 2028.