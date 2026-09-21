The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has exempted the fuel subsidy for public utility vehicles (PUVs) from the ban on the distribution of social services ahead of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia announced Monday that the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) fuel subsidy program may continue despite the election-related prohibition.