RedTorch was named Most Innovative Public Relations Agency of the Year for its portfolio of campaigns spanning beauty and personal care, food and beverage, entertainment, and other consumer categories.

Its work included campaigns that combined product science, celebrity engagement and experiential marketing for beauty brands, as well as projects that brought together artists, creators, media, fan groups and communities for large-scale entertainment experiences.

Across the campaigns, the agency handled strategy, concept development, media relations, creator engagement, guest curation, community outreach and on-ground production.

“Our work sits at the point where a brand wants to enter a space it hasn't owned before,” RedTorch Communications founder and CEO Leah Caringal said.

“Seven years in, what we've built is the ability to read a category quickly, find the cultural entry point, and make it credible on the ground. The categories change. The discipline doesn't,” she added.

RedTorch also received the Most Innovative Event Marketing Campaign award for the Vaseline Glow Up Sports Club, developed with Vaseline Philippines.

The campaign tapped into the growing tennis, pickleball and padel communities, bringing body care into sports and active lifestyle spaces.

Through a series of sports-focused experiences, the campaign sought to connect healthy, glowing skin with confidence and movement while positioning Vaseline within the routines of active consumers.

RedTorch said the two awards also reflected its collaboration with clients, creators, media, experts, suppliers and communities involved in the campaigns.

Founded in 2019, RedTorch Communications specializes in public relations, influencer marketing, brand experiences and integrated campaigns.

The NEXT Awards Philippines, organized by MARKETECH APAC, recognizes campaigns, agencies, organizations, teams and individuals for creativity and innovation in marketing.