MALAYBALAY CITY, Bukidnon — A 10-year-old elementary student in Maramag, Bukidnon, who was allegedly mauled by three classmates inside their classroom at Famador Elementary School in Purok 2, Bayabason, died in a hospital three weeks after the incident, the boy's mother claimed Monday.

“Marycris,” an overseas Filipino worker, said in a radio interview that she was informed that her 10-year-old son had been hospitalized after an alleged mauling incident inside their classroom. She immediately sought emergency leave to attend to her son's medical needs.

“I was told that three students mauled my son inside their classroom while the teacher was out,” she said in the local dialect.