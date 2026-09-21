MALAYBALAY CITY, Bukidnon — A 10-year-old elementary student in Maramag, Bukidnon, who was allegedly mauled by three classmates inside their classroom at Famador Elementary School in Purok 2, Bayabason, died in a hospital three weeks after the incident, the boy's mother claimed Monday.
“Marycris,” an overseas Filipino worker, said in a radio interview that she was informed that her 10-year-old son had been hospitalized after an alleged mauling incident inside their classroom. She immediately sought emergency leave to attend to her son's medical needs.
“I was told that three students mauled my son inside their classroom while the teacher was out,” she said in the local dialect.
According to the mother, one of the alleged attackers held the boy's hands while the two others took turns beating him.
She claimed that after the victim went home, he developed a high fever and was brought to a hospital for treatment.
Three weeks later, she said, her son began experiencing nosebleeds and died Sunday.
However, a police investigation based on the victim's medical records showed that he was suffering from dengue fever when he was admitted to the hospital.
The mother, however, maintained that her son's death was caused by the alleged mauling inside the school.
The school has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.