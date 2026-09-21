Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos is taking her absence from the latest roster of National Artists in stride, saying that recognition—while meaningful—is not something she intends to chase after more than six decades in the entertainment industry.

Rather than dwell on not being included among the newly proclaimed Pambansang Alagad ng Sining, the veteran actress said she has always believed that certain things will happen when they are truly meant for a person.

“Prinsipyo ko na ever since sa buhay ay, ‘If it’s meant to be, it is meant to be.’ If it is for you, it is for you. Kung hindi ka nasasali, it is fine with me,” Santos shared.

For Vilma, her long and enduring career has already given her more than she could have imagined. After spending around 60 years in show business, she considers the love, opportunities and respect she has received from the industry as an enormous reward in itself.

“Sa animnapu’t taon ko sa industriya, palagay ko ang naibalik sa akin ng industriya ay malaking regalo na,” she said.

At this point in her life, Santos appears more interested in appreciating what she already has than allowing disappointments to overshadow her blessings.

“There is so much more in life,” she added.

Her perspective also reflects where her priorities now lie. Beyond awards and distinctions, the actress values spending time with the people closest to her and protecting her peace from unnecessary negativity.

For an artist whose career has stretched across generations, Vilma’s response makes one thing clear: whether another prestigious title eventually comes her way or not, she remains grateful for the extraordinary journey and lasting connection she has built with Filipino audiences.