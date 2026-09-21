Newbies that they still are, Pinoy Big Brother housemates Fyang Smith and JM Ibarra are arming themselves with acting workshops as they take on more acting assignments.

“Parehas kami naglalaan ng oras sa workshops kasi kailangan iyon para mas matimpla yung performance, yung acting sa specific na project kasi iba-iba naman siya,” Ibarra said in an exclusive interview.

Smith is mighty proud of Ibarra’s determination to improve his craft in preparation for One for the Road, where he gets to act with Elijah Canlas, Emilio Daez and Gian Bernardino.

“Grabe siya mag-workshop, as in grabe niya paghandaan yung ‘One For The Road.’ Grabe siya, sila mag-workshop, mag-build ng relationship kasi yung mga roles nila magtotropa since childhood. Nakakaproud,” Smith said.