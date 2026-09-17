Liza Soberano shared her view on the Filipino concept of “utang na loob,” saying gratitude toward those who have helped should not necessarily be treated as a lifetime obligation.

In an Instagram reel shared by BuzzFeed Oz, Soberano was asked which Filipino social rule she believes should no longer be practiced.

“Sorry, I get triggered with that one,” she said before answering directly.

“Utang na loob, because I feel like, yes, it’s always nice to be grateful for the things that you’ve achieved, people that have helped you, and everything,” she explained.