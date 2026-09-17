Liza Soberano shared her view on the Filipino concept of “utang na loob,” saying gratitude toward those who have helped should not necessarily be treated as a lifetime obligation.
In an Instagram reel shared by BuzzFeed Oz, Soberano was asked which Filipino social rule she believes should no longer be practiced.
“Sorry, I get triggered with that one,” she said before answering directly.
“Utang na loob, because I feel like, yes, it’s always nice to be grateful for the things that you’ve achieved, people that have helped you, and everything,” she explained.
“But it shouldn’t be considered a lifetime debt that you have to repay those who have helped you,” she added.
Soberano said acknowledging people who have offered help remains important, but she believes assistance should not automatically create a permanent obligation for the recipient.
“And I feel like people should learn to just help out of the kindness of their heart without expecting anything in return,” she said.
She also acknowledged that receiving something in return can feel good, while emphasizing that gratitude should not be demanded.
“It’s always nice to have something returned, but do not expect it,” she explained.