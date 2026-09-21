“Patunay ito na ang ganitong uri ng karahasan ay isang mapait na katotohanan na maaaring mangyari sa mga paaralan ng ating mga anak sa anumang oras,” Duterte said in a statement.

She said the shooting reflected what she described as a failure of governance, accusing the administration of putting political consolidation ahead of basic government responsibilities.

“This reminds us that when a government prioritizes political consolidation over fundamental governance, the protection of children is inevitably compromised,” Duterte said.

She then directly blamed the Marcos administration for the aftermath of the attack.

“The Marcos administration has failed the victims and survivors of the South Cotabato tragedy,” Duterte said, adding that more Filipino children remained at risk of becoming casualties of what she called the government’s “incompetence and neglect.”

“This reminds us that when a government prioritizes political consolidation over fundamental governance, the protection of children is inevitably compromised,” she said.

For the Vice President, the tragedy reflected a broader failure to ensure that Filipinos could live “safe, peaceful, and comfortable” lives, accusing the administration of being consumed by political survival.

“Para kasi sa administrasyong Marcos, mas madali ang maging inutil, magnakaw, at magsamantala kaysa magsilbi nang tapat sa bayan,” Duterte said.

“And instead of meaningful action and the enforcement of order, the Marcos administration is trapped in an endless game of political survival and consolidation. We deserve better leadership than this,” she added.

The Banga shooting occurred shortly after lunch on Friday. The suspected gunman, a student, opened fire inside a classroom before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities. The victims were also students, with four of the injured reportedly in critical condition.

The incident has put renewed attention on firearm storage, access to guns by minors, school security and the ability of schools to respond to active threats.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered a thorough investigation into the shooting and directed concerned agencies to account for measures being taken to strengthen school security. He also said school shootings should not become part of Filipino children’s lives.

“Hindi natin maaaring tanggapin na maging bahagi na lamang ng buhay ng ating mga anak ang mga pamamaril sa paaralan,” Marcos said in a statement released on 18 September.

The Banga shooting followed fatal school attacks in Tacloban in June and Zamboanga City in August, according to reports, making school safety a growing concern for education and law enforcement authorities.

The Palace has yet to respond to Duterte’s statement.