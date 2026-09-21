No Filipinos were affected following the explosions in Riyadh on Friday night and Saturday morning, 18 September and 19 September, after Houthi militants launched drone and ballistic missile attacks targeting the capital and energy sites along the Red Sea coasts, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported on Monday.

DMW said it is closely monitoring the situation of Filipinos in Saudi Arabia through the Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in close coordination with the Philippine Embassy and Consulate. The Embassy and Consulate are ready to assist overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who may need help.