Spending more time together after their Pinoy Big Brother journey has allowed JM Ibarra to discover a side of Fyang Smith that he has come to appreciate deeply—her ability to remain patient even when their schedules become demanding.

As their careers continue to gain momentum, JM shared that the back-to-back commitments have also given them opportunities to understand each other beyond what audiences saw inside the famous reality-show house.

Despite the pressure that comes with a packed workload, JM said they continue to enjoy what they are doing. More importantly, the experience has shown him how Fyang handles exhaustion and stress.

“Kahit sunud-sunod ’yung work, happy naman kami, kasi gusto naman namin ito,” JM said.

Among the qualities that have stood out for him is Fyang’s patience. According to JM, it was something he already noticed after their PBB stint and continues to see as they navigate increasingly busy careers.

“Iba ’yung patience niya. Since then nu’ng tapos na ’yung PBB, gano’n pa rin hanggang ngayon,” he shared.

JM added that even when work becomes overwhelming, Fyang does not easily allow pressure to affect the way she deals with the people around her.

“Puno ng work, sunud-sunod ’yung trabaho at hindi ko siya nakikita na sasabayan ng init ng ulo, na sasabayan ng stress,” he said.

Their life outside PBB may now involve shoots, appearances and other professional commitments, but for JM, those experiences have become another way of getting to know Fyang on a more personal level.

Beyond their on-screen moments, it is the quieter discoveries—such as patience under pressure—that have given JM a deeper appreciation of Fyang as they take on a new chapter in their respective careers.