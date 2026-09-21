The warning covers offers to “fix” transactions in exchange for money or other consideration. The department specifically cited an individual identifying himself as “Gio” who allegedly made such claims.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. stressed that PRDP projects must go through the formal procurement process.

“There is no such thing as a sure contract for PRDP projects. Everything must go through procurement,” Tiu Laurel said.

The DA urged contractors approached with such offers to verify the claims directly with the appropriate government office before making payments or other commitments.

The department cited Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, which provides for liability in certain transactions involving private individuals who improperly use relationships or influence with public officials.

The DA said falsely invoking the name or influence of government officials to obtain money, undue benefits or favorable treatment may expose those involved to administrative, civil or criminal liability.

It also emphasized that personal relationships with DA officials or employees do not provide contractors with an advantage in bidding. Claims that projects have already been committed to particular contractors before formal procurement do not constitute official undertakings by the department.

The DA said PRDP projects remain subject to prescribed bidding and evaluation procedures as part of efforts to ensure open, transparent and competitive procurement.