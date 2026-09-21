The ER is about to get even more chaotic.
HBO Max has unveiled the first teaser and new first-look photos for the third season of The Pitt, the acclaimed medical drama led by Noah Wyle. The Emmy-nominated series is set to return in January 2027, bringing viewers back into the pressure cooker of a Pittsburgh hospital where every shift can change lives in an instant.
Rather than offering a quiet reset, the new season appears ready to push its doctors and medical staff into another demanding stretch on the front lines. The series continues to focus on the realities of working in modern American healthcare, following the people forced to make split-second decisions while dealing with exhaustion, pressure and the human cost of emergency medicine.
The upcoming season comes after a major awards run for The Pitt. Its second season earned 26 Emmy nominations, further cementing the drama as one of television's standout medical series.
Wyle returns as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, joined by Patrick Ball as Dr. Langdon, Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans, Fiona Dourif as Dr. McKay and Taylor Dearden as Dr. King. The returning cast also includes Isa Briones as Dr. Santos, Gerran Howell as Whitaker, Shabana Azeez as Javadi, Ayesha Harris as Dr. Ellis, Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Al-Hashimi and Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Abbot.
Created by R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt is produced by John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Gemmill serves as an executive producer alongside John Wells, Wyle, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow, Joe Sachs, Simran Baidwan and Eli Attie.
With its third season still months away, the teaser offers an early glimpse at what is coming. If the show's previous seasons are any indication, the hospital's next run of shifts won't be short on high-pressure cases, personal conflicts and difficult choices.