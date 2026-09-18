Sachzna Laparan has addressed Angelica Jones’ claim that she was snubbed by Laparan after the two crossed paths at an event.

In an interview with PEP.ph, Laparan explained why she chose not to approach Jones when they saw each other at an event.

“Nagkita kami sa isang awarding ng mga CEO, siguro 2023, 2024, parang nag-speech siya doon, the original Miss Flawless,” Laparan said.

“Wala naman akong say dun, kasi di ko naman masyadong pinanghahawakan yung title talaga, kasi may work na ako bago akong tinatawag nilang Miss Flawless.”

“Nung nagkita kami, siyempre ang dami ko nang naririnig, hindi ko na alam kung paano siya i-approach kasi alam ko na galit na galit siya,” she explained.

Laparan also denied that she deliberately snubbed or disrespected Jones.

“Hindi ko siya tinarayan, hindi ko siya minalditahan, wala lang, casual lang lahat,” she said.

She added that there was little opportunity for the two to greet each other because “malayo ang mga tables namin.”

“Tsaka 2019 pa lang ganun na ang naririnig ko. Ikaw ba pag may galit sa iyo, alam mo kung paano mo ia-approach?

“Iba-iba naman tayong mga tao, feeling ko hindi yun ang right time para mag-usap kami, ’tsaka formal yung event na yun.

“Hindi ko alam na minasama din pala niya yun,” she said, adding that she felt bullied over the repeated issue, which she had previously chosen not to address.

The ‘Miss Flawless’ issue

According to Laparan, her team informed Jones’ team when she recorded a revival of the song “Miss Flawless” with Flow G and Bosx1ne of Ex Battalion in 2019. Jones was the original performer of the novelty song written by Lito Camo.

The issue resurfaced when Jones discussed it during her guest appearance on the Kapuso podcast “Your Honor” and later on “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.”

Jones had said she was waiting for a thank-you and an apology from Laparan, but neither came.

Laparan, however, maintained that the revival went through the proper process.

“Seven years ago na kasi yun, that was 2019, tapos ako lang ang napi-pinpoint bakit hindi ako nag-paalam.”

“May team kami na sila talaga yung kakausap, which is nagawa nila ang trabaho nila.

“Nag-paalam sila, mayroon silang conversation [with Angelica], nagtawagan sila. Marami silang calls, marami talaga nung 2019, may record kami nun,” Laparan recalled.

“Akala ko okay na ang lahat so ang kinausap ko, yung may right talaga, si Sir Lito Camo, siya ang composer, yung songwriter.

“Sa kanya ako nakipag-usap nang one-on-one, kasama ang mom ko. Nabigyan kami ng go signal para mag-shoot, okay na.

“Then, yung team ko naman, yung director ko, kinakausap si Angelica,” she added.

Laparan said she was surprised that Jones had not appeared in the music video because she was originally expected to make a cameo.

“Actually, dapat kasama siya sa shoot, may cameo siya dapat. Akala ko okay na, dun ko siya mami-meet dapat,” she said.

“Wala naman kaming ibang time na mag-meet, dun lang sa shoot na yun kasi sobrang busy niya nga raw sa politics nun.

“After nun, wala na akong naging ibang update,” she added.

Laparan chooses silence

Laparan said she was surprised when Jones brought up the issue again but chose not to respond publicly.

“Marami na siyang masasakit na sinasabi sa akin. Pinalagpas ko yun, wala akong sinagot na kahit ano.

“Hindi ko rin ina-unvalidate ang feelings niya kasi baka nagkaroon talaga ng miscommunication,” she said.

As the issue continued to circulate, Laparan offered her own interpretation of the “Miss Flawless” title.

“Sa akin, ‘Sige, sa iyo na yan, okay ako, kahit hindi Miss Flawless, okay ako. Saka yung Miss Flawless, hindi lang naman yan nasusukat sa ganda, kung gaano ka kakinis. Kundi sa puso, kung gaano kakinis ang puso mo.

“Iba-iba na ang pagkaka-interpret kung ano ang ‘Miss Flawless’ sa atin. Habang tumatagal, lumalalim na yun nang lumalalim, hindi lang pisikal,” she added.