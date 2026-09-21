Vancouver-based Fresh Makers Ltd., which supplies supermarkets and institutional buyers, will distribute the mangoes in Canada. Air Canada handled the air transport, while Airspeed Cargo provided logistics support.

The shipment comes as the Department of Agriculture works to improve the local mango industry’s ability to meet export standards and maintain access to foreign markets.

More than 40 mango growers’ groups have been consolidated into a single federation to improve industry coordination, supply consolidation and market access. The DA, through the Bureau of Plant Industry, is also addressing disease concerns and strengthening plant health measures required by overseas buyers.

The BPI and Mitsui & Co. have separately entered an agreement supporting the development of the Philippine mango industry.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said expanding agricultural exports can create opportunities beyond farming, including consolidation, logistics, processing and distribution.

“Opening new markets means opening new opportunities for our farmers. When we can sell more Philippine agricultural products abroad, we create opportunities to increase farm incomes, encourage more investment in agriculture, and bring greater economic activity to the countryside,” Tiu Laurel said.

At the send-off, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque, Agriculture Assistant Secretary Atty. Genevieve Velicaria-Gueavarra and FilAm President and CEO Racquel S. Simon highlighted the role of public-private partnerships in expanding overseas markets.

“This shipment represents not only the pride of Filipino farmers but also the strength of public-private partnerships in bringing our agricultural products to the global stage,” Simon said.