The exhibitors will offer processed food, artisanal beverages, furniture, home furnishings, fashion accessories, Filipiniana wear, jewelry, bags, holiday décor, woodcrafts and organic cosmetics.

With the theme “Products Reimagined, Made for the World,” the fair is designed to give Central Luzon MSMEs direct access to consumers in the capital while showcasing products developed from local materials, skills and traditions.

“Likha ng Central Luzon is about taking what is uniquely ours and reimagining it for a bigger market,” said DTI Region 3 Director Edna Dizon. “Our MSMEs are proving that products born from Central Luzon can be proudly made here and made ready for the world.”

The event will also feature live demonstrations by local artisans, allowing visitors to see traditional and contemporary production techniques. A Coffee and Beverage Corner will showcase locally sourced drinks.

A Special Product Showcase will feature Halal-certified products, high-value coconut goods and sustainable innovations developed with support from DTI programs, including Shared Service Facilities and One Town, One Product Philippines.

The fair is organized by DTI Region 3 and Philexport Region 3, with support from the Regional Development Council-3 and Central Luzon Growth Corridor Foundation Inc.

Admission to the five-day fair is free.