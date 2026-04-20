Why in JMFyang we trust

Their birth names are John Mark Daniel Ibarra and Ashley Sofia Smith. To their adoring public, they are known and supported as JMFyang. The IbarraSmith pairing, many claim, is a love team on the rise. Proof of this assertion: the dynamic duo stars in Almost Us, directed by Dan Villegas, with a screenplay by Miguel Sevilla and Juvy Galamiton, and produced by Regal Entertainment Inc. in collaboration with Project 8 Projects.
Almost Us is a romantic drama about two best friends navigating the thin line between friendship and romance.
During the media conference, Villegas minced no words in describing his admiration for the two: “I was blown away by JM. I first noticed how good he is — how much depth he has as an actor — when I watched him in the Cinemalaya 2025 movie Child No. 82, where he played the lead.”
The film director continued: “When I started researching them and watching all their clips together — which I think lasted until 4 a.m. — their dynamics were so interesting that I knew they had to lead a romantic drama together.”
Director Villegas also praised Smith’s genuine personality, noting her innate charm and ease in front of the camera.
“It is a love letter to fans,” Villegas said. “It was specifically made to honor the massive and organic support for the JMFyang love team. It celebrates their journey from reality TV to a romantic movie. It is also meant to fulfill the clamor from their public. Bitin sila sa Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins and the series Ghosting.”
X factor
Every inch of JMFyang screams “stars.” During the Almost Us press conference, Ibarra wore a cerulean cardigan and cream pants, while Smith donned a baby pink dress. The closeness of the two could not be denied, as there were moments when Fyang placed her hand on JM’s arm or rested it on his thigh. Absent were the obligatory fan service moments. Their level of comfort with each other was not only palpable but potent.
Ibarra fits the matinee idol and heartthrob branding perfectly — his eyes full of spirit and movement, his smile undeniably charming. Though he was clearly engrossed in Fyang, Ibarra made certain to give his attention to those asking questions.
What was most refreshing about Smith was that she was not “pabebe,” overly “pa-girl,” or prone to unnecessary theatrics. There was a grit about her — a no-nonsense attitude that never bordered on abrasiveness. She was direct to the point — artifice is not part of her vocabulary. Her beauty grows on you; the more you look at her, the more she enchants."
Thoughts
Sharing his thoughts on the movie, Ibarra said: “I think the film captures a new kind of pairing that feels natural and unforced. The movie is a relatable reflection of relationships nowadays, especially for the generation we belong to — kaming mga Gen Z. What I believe is best about the movie is that it highlights the fear of risking a friendship for romance.”
He added: “It is a very personal project for me because it mirrors my real-life dynamic with Fyang. It made my acting feel very natural.”
For Smith: “I like the fact that this movie is not a fairy tale. It focuses on the messy reality of love and shows that it does not have to end with a happily ever after.”
“I am speechless — pressured but grateful for the opportunity to do this movie,” Smith continued. “I admire JM’s work ethic and professionalism. He brings intense focus to the work, which I find very inspiring.”
Other cast members include Dustin Yu, in a special role as Kenzo, Yukii Takahashi, Sam Samarita, JM Salvado, Baus Rufo, Che Ramos, and seasoned actress Lotlot Bustamante.
Almost Us is scheduled for a nationwide cinema release on 6 May.