Why in JMFyang we trust

During the media conference, Villegas minced no words in describing his admiration for the two: “I was blown away by JM. I first noticed how good he is — how much depth he has as an actor — when I watched him in the Cinemalaya 2025 movie Child No. 82, where he played the lead.”

The film director continued: “When I started researching them and watching all their clips together — which I think lasted until 4 a.m. — their dynamics were so interesting that I knew they had to lead a romantic drama together.”

Director Villegas also praised Smith’s genuine personality, noting her innate charm and ease in front of the camera.

“It is a love letter to fans,” Villegas said. “It was specifically made to honor the massive and organic support for the JMFyang love team. It celebrates their journey from reality TV to a romantic movie. It is also meant to fulfill the clamor from their public. Bitin sila sa Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins and the series Ghosting.”