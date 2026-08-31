The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is eyeing making use of existing fish pens in Central Luzon as part of measures against floods.
DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said during a radio interview on Monday, 31 August, “Makakatulong ‘yan kahit papaano kung meron niyan kada munisipyo.”
(It will help if each municipality will have one.)
“Maghahanap tayo ng mga malalaking mga lugar,” said Dizon.
(We will look for large areas.)
Not only just measures against floods, the secretary pointed these will help fishfolks as well as additional water supply during dry spells.
Dizon disclosed he has already talked with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) last Friday, 28 August, and agreed with his proposal while plans are still worked out for the proposed large detention basin at the San Antonio swamp in Nueva Ecija.
“Malaki pong project ‘yan. Popondohan po ‘yan ng Asian Development Bank. Kasama po ‘yan sa Pampanga River basin master plan,” said the DPWH chief about the project at the San Antonio swamp.
(It’s a large project. It will be funded by the ADB. It is part of the Pampanga River basin master plan.)
Under the ADB-funded project, the secretary said 450 hectares will be dug from the San Antonio swamp.
“So bago pa po bumaba ‘yan at sirain ang mga bayan natin pababa along the Pampanga River mula Nueva Ecija, Pampanga hanggang Bulacan, iimbakin po doon sa San Antonio swamp detention basin na napakalaki,” said Dizon.
(Before flood waters go down and ruin the towns down along the Pampanga River from Nueva Ecija and Pampanga up to Bulacan, the floodwater will be stored in the San Antonio swamp detention basin which is massive.)