CTG supporters withdraw support for extremists in Central Luzon

Among them were former CTG members "Ka Jun" of Bataan and "Ping" of Aurora, who voluntarily surrendered and turned over firearms and other war material. In Tarlac, former AMBALA member "Paco" also withdrew his support and surrendered a homemade firearm.

Other individuals who renounced their affiliation with organizations associated with the communist movement included "Boyong" of Pampanga, four members of DAMAKKA in Nueva Ecija, ten members of Liga ng Manggagawang Bukid (LMB) in Guimba, Nueva Ecija, and former members of ANAKPAWIS in Olongapo City.

The successful engagements were made possible through sustained community outreach, dialogue, and intelligence-driven efforts under the government's whole-of-nation approach in support of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

PBGEN Jess B Mendez, Regional Director of PRO3, said the increasing number of individuals choosing peace over armed struggle reflects the growing trust of communities in government programs and the collective efforts of various sectors to address the roots of insurgency.

"These individuals made a courageous decision to leave behind conflict and choose a better future for themselves and their families. Their decision shows that lasting peace is possible when government agencies, local leaders, and communities work together. We remain committed to helping them rebuild their lives and become productive members of society," PBGEN Mendez said.

The top cop of Central Luzon added that these efforts support the direction of PNP Chief, PGEN Jose Melencio C Nartatez Jr., whose leadership continues to emphasize "Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman" by bringing government services closer to communities and strengthening initiatives that promote peace, development, and public safety.

The former CTG members and supporters underwent proper documentation and received initial assistance, including food packs and other support, as part of the government's reintegration program.

PRO3 continues to encourage remaining CTG members and supporters to abandon violence, return to their communities, and take advantage of government programs that offer opportunities for a peaceful and productive life.