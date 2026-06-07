Habagat brings widespread rains over Northern, Central Luzon

Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur are expected to experience occasional rains, while Metro Manila, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Pampanga, Bataan, Tarlac, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas and the rest of the Ilocos Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned that moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall may trigger flash floods and landslides, particularly in low-lying and mountainous areas.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by localized thunderstorm activity.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant for possible flooding and landslides during severe thunderstorms.

PAGASA also said Northern and Central Luzon will experience moderate to strong southwest winds, with coastal waters ranging from moderate to rough at 1.2 to 2.1 meters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.