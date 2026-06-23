Central Luzon emerges as industry hub

Registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), TARI Estate offers companies access to strategic transport links, modern infrastructure, and expansion space as firms look for locations that can support long-term growth.

The rise of regional economic estates reflects a broader change in business decisions, with investors now prioritizing connectivity, supply chain efficiency, workforce availability, and operational scalability when choosing where to establish facilities.

TARI Estate’s development is already attracting major industry players, with construction underway for a 42-hectare manufacturing facility of Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines and a 16-hectare production facility of Ajinomoto Philippines.

These investments signal growing confidence in Central Luzon’s potential to support large-scale industrial operations and create a stronger ecosystem of manufacturers, suppliers, and logistics providers.

Industry advocates said the expansion of economic zones outside Metro Manila could help distribute economic activity more evenly across the country while reducing congestion in traditional business centers.

As more companies explore opportunities beyond the capital, Central Luzon is emerging as one of the Philippines’ key growth corridors, with developments such as TARI Estate helping reshape the future landscape of business and industry.