Forum pushes MSME growth, innovation

The 17th Asian Innovation Forum, organized by the DAILY TRIBUNE on Wednesday in Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa City, was focused on creating sustainable income opportunities for local enterprises, with discussions centered on helping micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grow through innovation and expansion strategies.
The event was led by DAILY TRIBUNE digital marketing head Patricia Ramirez and executive director for Marketing and Brand Communications Chingkee Mangcucang, who underscored business resilience amid challenges in the economy.
Powered by SM Foundation in cooperation with McDonald’s and supported by Pr1me Z, Tipuno X, Maya and SB Corp, the forum gathered up to 300 participants.
Accessible financing for MSMEs
Small Business Corporation (SB Corp) vice president for Innovation and Advocacy Wally Calderon headlined the event, presenting the agency as a source of accessible financing for MSMEs through low-interest loan programs designed to help businesses recover and expand.
As the financing arm of the Department of Trade and Industry, SB Corp promotes entrepreneurship by providing capital support to small businesses that often struggle to access traditional bank loans. “We are here to help. Our mandate at SB Corp is to assist small entrepreneurs or MSMEs,” Calderon stressed.
He said the agency’s MSME Business Fund has a P4-billion allocation available nationwide, aimed at supporting entrepreneurs in need of working capital or financing access.
Loan packages range from P30,000 to P20 million, with no collateral required for loans of up to P5 million, payable up to five years.
Livelihood training program
Meanwhile, Livelihood Program head Marilu Ebita highlighted one one particular training initiatives which aims to provide income opportunities, particularly for mothers wanting to support their families. “After we teach them, they can sell their own products, and they can use the money from the sold items to buy new materials,” Ebita said in Filipino.
Program participants produce handmade bags made from Filipino twine and colored beads sourced from Divisoria and Binondo, as well as wallets crafted from recycled coffee wrappers, promoting both local craftsmanship and environmental sustainability.
“Each handbag takes up to two weeks, and wallets take up to two days to finish, depending on style and size,” informed Ebita.
For his part, Tipuno X CEO Louie Rosales, whose company operates a container-based barber shop and training program, encouraged participants to embrace risk and continuous learning in business.
“Life is really risky. If you will do what you always do, what you will get is what you always get,” Rosales said, stressing that stepping outside one’s comfort zone is essential for success.
Figuring things out along the way
Pr1me Z CEO Zach Lopez and vice president Mhai Bantados emphasized faith, initiative, and perseverance in entrepreneurship. “Along the way, you will figure it out,” Lopez said.
Pr1me Z promotes income generation through a distribution-based business model while offering wellness and beauty products such as vitamin supplements, cosmetics, and herbal coffee blends.
Yesterday’s event featured a raffle, where participants won cash prizes ranging from P1,000 to P3,000. Winners were selected based on Facebook posts using the hashtag #DailyTribuneInnovates, with entries judged on visual appeal and volume of submissions.