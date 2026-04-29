Forum pushes MSME growth, innovation

Powered by SM Foundation in cooperation with McDonald’s and supported by Pr1me Z, Tipuno X, Maya and SB Corp, the forum gathered up to 300 participants.

Accessible financing for MSMEs

Small Business Corporation (SB Corp) vice president for Innovation and Advocacy Wally Calderon headlined the event, presenting the agency as a source of accessible financing for MSMEs through low-interest loan programs designed to help businesses recover and expand.

As the financing arm of the Department of Trade and Industry, SB Corp promotes entrepreneurship by providing capital support to small businesses that often struggle to access traditional bank loans. “We are here to help. Our mandate at SB Corp is to assist small entrepreneurs or MSMEs,” Calderon stressed.

He said the agency’s MSME Business Fund has a P4-billion allocation available nationwide, aimed at supporting entrepreneurs in need of working capital or financing access.

Loan packages range from P30,000 to P20 million, with no collateral required for loans of up to P5 million, payable up to five years.