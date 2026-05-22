SM, DTI bring Rizal MSMEs to Baguio showcase

As part of SM Supermalls’ continuing support for Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a special showcase in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is currently ongoing at SM City Baguio, bringing a “Gala to the Max” experience to shoppers through a curated exhibit of proudly local products from Rizal.

The exhibit highlights a diverse collection of modern fashion, food innovations, pasalubong items, and handcrafted products that reflect Filipino creativity, resilience, and entrepreneurship.

One of the standout exhibitors is Sassy Creation, a modern Filipiniana brand founded in 2016 that showcases elegant pieces made from upcycled materials. The garments are designed and hand-painted by mothers and artisans, including Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) who contribute through creative livelihood programs. The collection blends traditional Filipiniana silhouettes with contemporary artistry, making each piece uniquely expressive and meaningful.

Food innovation is likewise in focus through Sauce On, a culinary brand owned by Chef Rod Sioson and Malou Sioson. The brand has quickly become one of the event’s best sellers, with products nearly sold out because of strong visitor demand. Its offerings include creamy cheesy garlic sauce and chili garlic sauce, ideal for fries, fish, Hungarian sausage, and other dishes. Products are priced from P195 to P350.

Sauce On owner Chef Rod Sioson shared how DTI support has helped grow their business as an MSME.

“DTI has been a huge help to us because they invite us to many events and opportunities. With DTI’s help and cooperation, our business has grown,” he said.

Adding a refreshing twist suited to Baguio’s cool climate is Buko Coolers, a first-time exhibitor in the city featuring coconut-based beverages, including coconut coffee. The drink, a recent addition to the brand’s product line, is being introduced to the public for the first time through the showcase at SM City Baguio.

Pasalubong favorites are also featured through Fili Deli, which offers suman pinipig with latik, while Josefina’s Home of the Bicol Laing brings authentic Bicolano laing made from taro leaves cooked in coconut milk and spices.

Sweet treats are showcased through Bren Raphael’s Ube Jam and Halaya, with products priced from P199 to P449, ideal for gifting and pasalubong.

Another highlight is Biba Cakes and Pastries, which features locally crafted cakes and chocolates while supporting cacao farmers and strengthening the farm-to-table connection of Filipino chocolate production.

Dimples offers a variety of pasalubong favorites, including cashews, peanuts, and other peanut-based delicacies perfect for snacks and gifting.

ARH Arts and Crafts also joins the exhibit with handcrafted wallets and organizers that showcase practical Filipino craftsmanship and creativity. Kraftista, meanwhile, features colorful beads and charms highlighting locally made accessories and handcrafted artistry.

Completing the exhibit is the Rizal OTOP Hub, which showcases proudly Filipino-made products under the One Town, One Product (OTOP) program, highlighting the best of Antipolo and Rizal’s local craftsmanship, food innovations, and regional identity through homegrown MSMEs.

The MSME showcase runs at the SM City Baguio atrium until Sunday, 24 May, giving shoppers the opportunity to explore and support locally made products.

Through initiatives like these, SM Supermalls continues to provide MSMEs opportunities to expand their market reach, strengthen local livelihoods, and bring Filipino-made products to a wider audience, further reinforcing its position as one of the country’s most community-driven retail destinations.