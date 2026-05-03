Crusader mayor pushes innovation

Rozzano Rufino “Ruffy” Bunoan Biazon, born 20 March 1969, in Cavite City, brings a rich legacy of public service to his role as the 18th Mayor of Muntinlupa City.
The youngest son of the late Senator and former Armed Forces Chief of Staff Rodolfo Biazon, Ruffy grew up in military quarters, absorbing values of discipline, service and adaptability.
Educated at Malate Catholic School and a graduate of the University of Santo Tomas, he entered public life early, serving as youth representative on the Videogram Regulatory Board from 1991 to 1992.
His career trajectory includes pivotal roles as legislative staff in the Senate, five terms as Muntinlupa’s Congressman, and as Commissioner of the Bureau of Customs from 2011 to 2013, during which he advanced anti-corruption measures.
In Congress, Biazon authored and co-authored numerous laws, notably contributing to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, while chairing key committees on Metro Manila development and national defense.
Elected mayor in 2022 and re-elected unopposed in 2025, he leads under the local party One Muntinlupa with the guiding “Muntinlupeño First” mantra and a comprehensive seven-point K Agenda: Kabuhayan (livelihoods), Kalusugan (health), Karunungan (education), Kaunlaran (progress), Kapayapaan (peace), Kalikasan (environment), and Katarungan (justice). Amid global economic headwinds, particularly high prices and supply disruptions triggered by the Middle East conflict, Biazon has prioritized support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
Rising costs of fuel, raw materials and essentials have strained micro-entrepreneurs, threatening livelihoods in urban centers like Muntinlupa. Biazon’s response centers on practical, accessible interventions that build resilience and foster innovation.
Small business financing
A flagship effort is the city’s zero-interest loan program through the Muntinlupa Entrepreneurship Financing Division.
Offering loans from P3,000 to P150,000, the program has expanded its budget to P19 million in recent cycles, benefiting nearly 2,300 small businesses since 2022.
It enables entrepreneurs to maintain operations, replenish stocks, or invest in growth without interest burdens that exacerbate inflationary pressures. Complementary programs include the revenue-generating Eco Grocer and City Hall Canteen, the bustling Night Market at Alabang Central Market, which generates millions monthly, and the Emergency Employment Program, which aids thousands of residents. Biazon actively encourages MSMEs to tap these resources, positioning local government as a direct partner in economic survival and recovery.
DAILY TRIBUNE partner
A standout highlight of Biazon’s commitment to SME empowerment is his strong support for the DAILY TRIBUNE’s 17th Asian Innovation Forum (AIF), held on 29 April 2026, at the Biazon Covered Court in Barangay Poblacion, Southville 3. The major event, organized by DAILY TRIBUNE under the theme “Walking on a Tightrope and Thriving,” directly addressed the challenges faced by MSMEs navigating economic volatility from geopolitical conflicts and inflation.
The forum brought together around 300 participants, including entrepreneurs, government officials, industry experts, and private-sector partners, creating a vibrant platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and actionable strategies.
The city’s provision of the venue and active facilitation underscored Biazon’s vision of Muntinlupa as an innovation hub. At that particular event, the mayor was represented by his equally civic-minded wife, Trina Biazon, executive director for Gender and Development.
She engaged with barangay health workers and community leaders to link innovation with inclusive, gender-responsive entrepreneurship.
Powered by partners like SM Foundation, McDonald’s, Pr1me Z, Tipuno X, Maya and SB Corp, the forum featured expert sessions on accessible financing, livelihood training and business resilience.
SB Corp provides funding counterpart
SB Corp’s vice president for Innovation and Advocacy, Wally Calderon, spotlighted low-interest, collateral-light loan programs of up to P20 million, with no collateral for smaller amounts, aligning seamlessly with the city’s zero-interest initiatives.
Livelihood sessions taught skills like crafting eco-friendly bags and wallets from recycled materials, empowering mothers and families to generate income sustainably.
Entrepreneurs from Pr1me Z and Tipuno X shared inspiring stories on risk-taking, perseverance, faith and continuous learning, messages that resonate deeply in times of high prices and uncertainty. A raffle added excitement, rewarded participants, and amplified engagement on social media.
Survival tool
By hosting and endorsing the AIF, Mayor Biazon amplified voices calling for innovation as a survival tool. The forum transformed abstract challenges, tight supply chains and rising costs, into opportunities for digital tools, market expansion and collaborative growth.
It reinforced linkages among local government, media outlets like the DAILY TRIBUNE, and private entities, demonstrating a multi-stakeholder model for SMEs to thrive.
This event stands as a testament to Biazon’s proactive leadership, not content with relief measures alone.
He invests in forums that equip entrepreneurs with ideas and networks to “thrive on the tightrope.” Biazon’s hands-on style extends across governance.
The mayor personally inspects infrastructure, advances smart and sustainable city projects, and chairs regional peace and order efforts.
His personal passions include being a certified rescue diver, photographer, DJ, and family man with four sons, adding relatability to his public service. While facing legal challenges from a prior congressional case, his reelection reflects strong community trust in his results-oriented approach.
In Muntinlupa’s 108th founding anniversary reflections and beyond, Mayor Biazon continues to steer the city toward inclusive progress.
His robust support for the DAILY TRIBUNE’s 17th AIF, paired with zero-interest loans and livelihood programs, equips SMEs to withstand global shocks like Middle East-driven price surges.
Through pragmatic policy, community partnerships, and a forward-looking agenda, Biazon exemplifies leadership that puts Muntinlupeños first, building not just economic buffers but a foundation for long-term innovation and shared prosperity.