Crusader mayor pushes innovation

Educated at Malate Catholic School and a graduate of the University of Santo Tomas, he entered public life early, serving as youth representative on the Videogram Regulatory Board from 1991 to 1992.

His career trajectory includes pivotal roles as legislative staff in the Senate, five terms as Muntinlupa’s Congressman, and as Commissioner of the Bureau of Customs from 2011 to 2013, during which he advanced anti-corruption measures.

In Congress, Biazon authored and co-authored numerous laws, notably contributing to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, while chairing key committees on Metro Manila development and national defense.

Elected mayor in 2022 and re-elected unopposed in 2025, he leads under the local party One Muntinlupa with the guiding “Muntinlupeño First” mantra and a comprehensive seven-point K Agenda: Kabuhayan (livelihoods), Kalusugan (health), Karunungan (education), Kaunlaran (progress), Kapayapaan (peace), Kalikasan (environment), and Katarungan (justice). Amid global economic headwinds, particularly high prices and supply disruptions triggered by the Middle East conflict, Biazon has prioritized support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Rising costs of fuel, raw materials and essentials have strained micro-entrepreneurs, threatening livelihoods in urban centers like Muntinlupa. Biazon’s response centers on practical, accessible interventions that build resilience and foster innovation.