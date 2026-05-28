Central Luzon farmers get corn seeders, fertilizer applicators

Each corn seeder and fertilizer applicator unit costs around P298,000 and is expected to help farmers plant corn faster and apply fertilizer more efficiently.

Beneficiaries included the Cabawangan Corn Farmers Association in Nampicuan, as well as several farmer organizations in Anao such as the Campos-West Corn Production Farmers Association, Casili Anao Corn Grower Association, Pagdangngayan Ti Mannalon Bantog Farmers Association, and Rizal Livelihood Farmers Association.

The machinery was also turned over to the Nagkaisang Magsasaka Ng Barangay Toledo and Samahang Magsasaka Ng Brgy. Coral in Ramos, where corn remains a major agricultural product.

During the turnover activity, the DA recognized the vital role of farmers and fisherfolk in maintaining food security and sustaining the country’s agricultural sector.

The agency said the distribution of farm equipment forms part of its continuing support for agri workers and its broader effort to strengthen agricultural development and productivity in rural communities.