The initiative aims to restore forests and watersheds while supporting biodiversity, community livelihoods and climate resilience. It also included coastal cleanup activities led by the Municipality of Balamban.

“What we are starting in Balamban is not a one-day planting activity. It is the beginning of years of work with communities to restore forests, protect water sources and create livelihoods that can endure. CarbonPH is about making sure the trees we plant today become part of healthier ecosystems and stronger communities tomorrow,” said Aboitiz Foundation President Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar.

The partnership forms part of CarbonPH, Aboitiz Foundation’s 40-year commitment to restore Cebu’s forests and watersheds. The broader program targets about 71,000 hectares and millions of trees.

GCash GForest connects its digital platform to the restoration effort, allowing green energy points earned through everyday activities to support actual tree planting.

“GCash GForest was designed to make climate action accessible in everyday life. What this partnership does is connect that participation to something people can see taking shape on the ground—from seedlings being planted to landscapes being restored together with communities in Cebu,” said Michelle Fernandez, Mynt Head of Corporate Sustainability and Communications.

GCash GForest has planted 4.9 million actual trees to date, with the Balamban project contributing to its goal of 10 million trees by 2030.

The project will use native and endemic species, bamboo and agroforestry crops, alongside mangrove restoration in coastal areas. The organizers are targeting at least 85 percent tree survival through maintenance, monitoring and community stewardship.