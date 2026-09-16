BONTOC, Mountain Province — Elders and community leaders lead a traditional cleansing ritual at the Bontoc Municipal "Ato" (traditional council house) following a deadly afternoon accident in Sitio Jakap, Talubin, Bontoc, Mountain Province.

At 12:40 PM of September 15, 2026, an elf vehicle carrying 27 passengers traversing the Barlig road at Sitio Jakap, Talubin and was headed to Bakun, Benguet when it fell into a 50-100 meter-ravine. Six were confirmed dead including an infant while 17 were injured.

"Lakay" or elder William Cherweg of Bontoc Ili said that the ritual was aimed to relieve the emotional strain experienced by personnel who responded to the site. He explained that the cultural practice helps dispel stress, negative energy, and emotional burdens carried by first responders after handling severe incidents.

Participants engaged in prayers to clear their minds, seek protection, and ensure safety upon returning to their homes and duties.

Bontoc Municipal Mayor Franklin C. Odsey, who chairs the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC), expressed gratitude to the various participating units and community members. The responding groups included municipal and provincial disaster management teams, local police forces, multiple Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) units, the Red Cross Mountain Province Chapter, medical personnel from local health offices and Bontoc General Hospital, and residents of the Talubin community.

The municipal government extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished a fast recovery to those injured. Odsey noted that the thoughts and prayers of the municipality remain with the affected families and survivors.

Local officials emphasized that incorporating traditional practices into post-incident care supports the mental and emotional well-being of responders as they continue their service to the public. Every after tragic incidents especially when people die, the indigenous peoples of Mountain Province conduct "Daw-es", "Chaw-esh", and "Palanga" or "Khaeb si Uminoman" invoking the guidance of "Kavunyan" or the Supreme Dirty to clear negative energies, protect communities, and ease the emotional burden of survivors or rescue workers after tragedies.