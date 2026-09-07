The closure allows authorities to conduct safety assessments and clearing operations.

Traffic along Kennon Road is limited to one lane at Camp 6 in Tuba, Benguet.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes such as Marcos Highway or the Asin-Nangalisan-San Pascual-La Union Boundary Road and to follow instructions from traffic enforcers and emergency personnel.

Several major routes remain open.

The Asin-Nangalisan-San Pascual-La Union Road, Naguilian Road and Marcos Highway are fully passable.

A section of the Baguio-Bontoc Road along Halsema Highway in Caliking, Atok, Benguet, however, is limited to one-lane traffic because of a road slip.

The Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road is completely impassable at Beckel in La Trinidad due to another road slip.

Motorists passing through the area are advised to take either Marlboro-Beckel Road or Labey-Lacamen Road as alternate routes.

Local authorities and the Department of Public Works and Highways-Cordillera advised motorists to continue monitoring official advisories for updates on road conditions.