BAGUIO CITY — Authorities are advising motorists to exercise extra caution while traveling along roads in Benguet and Baguio City as heavy rains continue to affect key routes in the Cordillera.
Kennon Road remains temporarily closed to non-residents because of the heightened risk of slope failures, rockfalls and landslides.
The closure allows authorities to conduct safety assessments and clearing operations.
Traffic along Kennon Road is limited to one lane at Camp 6 in Tuba, Benguet.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes such as Marcos Highway or the Asin-Nangalisan-San Pascual-La Union Boundary Road and to follow instructions from traffic enforcers and emergency personnel.
Several major routes remain open.
The Asin-Nangalisan-San Pascual-La Union Road, Naguilian Road and Marcos Highway are fully passable.
A section of the Baguio-Bontoc Road along Halsema Highway in Caliking, Atok, Benguet, however, is limited to one-lane traffic because of a road slip.
The Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road is completely impassable at Beckel in La Trinidad due to another road slip.
Motorists passing through the area are advised to take either Marlboro-Beckel Road or Labey-Lacamen Road as alternate routes.
Local authorities and the Department of Public Works and Highways-Cordillera advised motorists to continue monitoring official advisories for updates on road conditions.