(If the drainage pipe is this big, there will be a place for the water to go to and, because of its size and length, hopefully there will no longer be any flooding.)

“Magseserve din itong dalawang 2-meter HDPE pipes natin bilang detention basin,” added the secretary.

(The 2-meter HDPE pipes will also serve as detention basins.

In the meantime, the DPWH is hastening the installation of the large pipes in the area.

Dizon said that the drainage widening being done in Marikina City is pursuant to the directive of President Fedinand Marcos Jr. to widen the drainage in Metro Manila as part of solutions against floods in low-laying and flood-prone areas.

“Paulit-ulit ang Pangulo natin na dapat talaga i-upgrade na natin kasi marami sa mga drainage natin ay post-World War II pa,” he said.

(The President has repeatedly said that there is a need to upgrade because many of the drainage have been there since post-World War II.)