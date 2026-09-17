BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City secured another international milestone as local artisan Adelaida Guia officially earned a Guinness World Records title for crafting the world’s largest crochet mandala.

The record-setting piece, known as the “Wishing Star Mandala,” spans 29.359 square meters, with a final diameter of 6.114 meters and a radius of 3.057 meters. It weighs approximately 32 kilograms.

Crafted from recycled yarn and repurposed rug material, the artwork was produced through public crocheting sessions at the Burnham Park Rose Garden.