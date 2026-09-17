BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City secured another international milestone as local artisan Adelaida Guia officially earned a Guinness World Records title for crafting the world’s largest crochet mandala.
The record-setting piece, known as the “Wishing Star Mandala,” spans 29.359 square meters, with a final diameter of 6.114 meters and a radius of 3.057 meters. It weighs approximately 32 kilograms.
Crafted from recycled yarn and repurposed rug material, the artwork was produced through public crocheting sessions at the Burnham Park Rose Garden.
Guia, 55, originally learned needlework from her mother in Sta. Mesa, Manila, and relocated to Baguio City in 2016. She began gaining public attention during the pandemic, displaying her early giant mandalas along Session Road during the weekly Sunday pedestrian street bazaars alongside her family business, Abiakak.
She presented the giant mandala during an exhibition titled “Ano Yarn” at the SM City Baguio Atrium on 10 and 11 September 2025, ahead of its official measurement.
During the measurement conducted at the mall atrium, independent civil engineers Thadeus Jericho Garcia and Aldrin Balangin assessed the mandala, with academic assessors Dr. Genevieve Balance-Kupang and Professor Constance Dulay-Florentin also part of the independent assessment panel.
The final dimensions surpassed the approximately 230-inch measurement recorded during a previous display at Burnham Park in May 2025, providing the figures required for submission and validation by Guinness World Records.
The record attempt was facilitated through the University of the Philippines Baguio SILBI-TBI incubation program, with support from the Baguio City government, the Creative Baguio City Council and private enterprise partners.