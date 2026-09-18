A total of 293 new privates from Candidate Soldier Course (CSC) Class 806-2026 completed their four-month Basic Military Training (BMT) during a closing ceremony at the Makabulos Grandstand, Camp O’Donnell, Capas, Tarlac, on 17 September 2026.

In his keynote remarks, Headquarters and Headquarters Support Group Commander Brig. Gen. Adolfo B. Espuelas Jr. lauded the newly trained soldiers for completing the BMT, which tested their limits.

“Your training was designed to test your limits, to teach how to endure discomfort, overcome challenges, work with others, and remain focused even when circumstances are difficult,” Espuelas said.