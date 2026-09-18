A total of 293 new privates from Candidate Soldier Course (CSC) Class 806-2026 completed their four-month Basic Military Training (BMT) during a closing ceremony at the Makabulos Grandstand, Camp O’Donnell, Capas, Tarlac, on 17 September 2026.
In his keynote remarks, Headquarters and Headquarters Support Group Commander Brig. Gen. Adolfo B. Espuelas Jr. lauded the newly trained soldiers for completing the BMT, which tested their limits.
“Your training was designed to test your limits, to teach how to endure discomfort, overcome challenges, work with others, and remain focused even when circumstances are difficult,” Espuelas said.
The HHSG commander also challenged the new soldiers to wear the uniform with pride and a firm commitment to service.
“The uniform will mean more than what you see in the mirror; it will carry the name of the Philippine Army, the confidence put into you, the expectations of your fellow soldiers, and above all, the trust of the Filipino people. Never take that trust for granted,” he said.
Espuelas capped his remarks by calling on the new soldiers to take to heart the Army’s core values as they fulfill their oath to serve the people and secure the land.
“The Filipino people are the reason behind your mission and sacrifices. Regardless of your designations, your service contributes to something greater than yourselves,” he said.
The Philippine Army reaffirmed its commitment to organizational development by recruiting qualified personnel and ensuring the delivery of quality training and instruction.