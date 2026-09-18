Presented by Puregold and produced and organized by Wishbone Collective Inc., Teatro Panalo is an incubation festival. Selected works will receive dramaturgical guidance and production support as they move from script development to the stage. The inaugural festival is set for February to March 2027.

For festival director Vincent de Jesus, the 373 submissions offer an early indication of how many Filipino writers have stories they want to put onstage.

“For our first year, receiving 373 entries is already something to be grateful for. It tells us that many Filipino writers out there have stories they want to share and develop for the stage. Now, our responsibility is to look closely at these works, recognize the voices behind them, and give the selected pieces the support they need to grow,” De Jesus said.

From supermarket to the stage

There is something unexpected about the name behind this new theater venture.

Puregold is, after all, best known as a supermarket chain. In recent years, however, the company has also placed its brand behind Filipino film and storytelling through CinePanalo, its film festival.

CinePanalo began in 2024 and returns in 2026 for its third edition. Its first edition provided P2.5 million in grants for five full-length films and P100,000 each for 25 student short films.

Teatro Panalo now brings that support model to another creative field. The move also gives Filipino theater writers a new avenue at a time when local theater has a busy calendar, from major commercial productions to independent works and new-play festivals. Tanghalang Pilipino, for instance, marks its 40th season in 2026, while other established companies and independent groups continue to mount productions throughout the year.

A door for new voices

For a playwright without a production history, a finished script can remain exactly that: a script.

Access to producers, directors, actors, dramaturgs and venues can determine whether a work ever reaches an audience. Teatro Panalo offers a formal route into that process, with a national call for entries, financial support and professional development built into the program.

The scale of the response makes that opportunity especially notable. Three hundred seventy-three submissions arrived in a little over a month.

Of course, only 12 works will make it to the festival stage. But even the size of the submission pool points to a substantial appetite among Filipino writers for opportunities to develop and present original theater.

For creatives who have yet to find a place within established theater circles, that access can matter.