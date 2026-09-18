373 submissions pour into Teatro Panalo
The scale of the response makes that opportunity especially notable. Three hundred seventy-three submissions arrived in a little over a month.
The scale of the response makes that opportunity especially notable. Three hundred seventy-three submissions arrived in a little over a month.
Puregold has a new place for Filipino stories: the theater.
And the response has been striking. The first call for entries for Teatro Panalo, Puregold’s new theater initiative, drew 373 submissions from Filipino playwrights between 8 August and 11 September 2026.
The call invited original one-act plays and musicals across any genre, with submissions open to both emerging and established writers. From the 373 entries, 12 works will receive full productions: eight straight plays and four musicals. Each selected playwright will receive P100,000, while one straight play and one musical will later receive full-length development grants.
Presented by Puregold and produced and organized by Wishbone Collective Inc., Teatro Panalo is an incubation festival. Selected works will receive dramaturgical guidance and production support as they move from script development to the stage. The inaugural festival is set for February to March 2027.
For festival director Vincent de Jesus, the 373 submissions offer an early indication of how many Filipino writers have stories they want to put onstage.
“For our first year, receiving 373 entries is already something to be grateful for. It tells us that many Filipino writers out there have stories they want to share and develop for the stage. Now, our responsibility is to look closely at these works, recognize the voices behind them, and give the selected pieces the support they need to grow,” De Jesus said.
From supermarket to the stage
There is something unexpected about the name behind this new theater venture.
Puregold is, after all, best known as a supermarket chain. In recent years, however, the company has also placed its brand behind Filipino film and storytelling through CinePanalo, its film festival.
CinePanalo began in 2024 and returns in 2026 for its third edition. Its first edition provided P2.5 million in grants for five full-length films and P100,000 each for 25 student short films.
Teatro Panalo now brings that support model to another creative field. The move also gives Filipino theater writers a new avenue at a time when local theater has a busy calendar, from major commercial productions to independent works and new-play festivals. Tanghalang Pilipino, for instance, marks its 40th season in 2026, while other established companies and independent groups continue to mount productions throughout the year.
A door for new voices
For a playwright without a production history, a finished script can remain exactly that: a script.
Access to producers, directors, actors, dramaturgs and venues can determine whether a work ever reaches an audience. Teatro Panalo offers a formal route into that process, with a national call for entries, financial support and professional development built into the program.
The scale of the response makes that opportunity especially notable. Three hundred seventy-three submissions arrived in a little over a month.
Of course, only 12 works will make it to the festival stage. But even the size of the submission pool points to a substantial appetite among Filipino writers for opportunities to develop and present original theater.
For creatives who have yet to find a place within established theater circles, that access can matter.
Is Teatro Panalo another VLF?
The concept may remind theater audiences of Virgin Labfest, but the two programs have different structures.
Virgin Labfest, a collaboration among the Cultural Center of the Philippines, The Writers’ Bloc and Tanghalang Pilipino Foundation, focuses on “untried, untested and unstaged” one-act plays. Its 2026 edition presented 12 new works, eight from first-time VLF playwrights and four from returning writers.
Teatro Panalo has a broader format. It accepts original one-act straight plays and musicals, and its rules allow works that may have had a previous staging. More significantly, its program places strong emphasis on incubation: selected works receive development and production support before their festival presentation.
So while both create a route for Filipino playwrights to reach an audience, Teatro Panalo brings a distinct combination of private-sector funding, script development and production support.
Puregold’s theater venture is still in its first chapter. The selected 12 works have yet to reach the stage, and the festival will determine which pieces continue beyond their initial production. But the first number is already here: 373.