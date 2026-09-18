Taiwan's top representative to the Philippines called on Manila to support Taipei's meaningful participation in the United Nations, arguing that doing so aligns with Philippine national interests and does not violate its diplomatic commitments.

Ambassador Wallace Minn-Gan Chow, representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines, asserted that Taiwan's inclusion in UN discussions, spanning public health, aviation safety, climate change, and disaster response, is vital for regional stability and economic growth.