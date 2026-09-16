373 writers went wild for Puregold's new Teatro Panalo
From CinePanalo to Teatro Panalo, Puregold takes its Filipino storytelling ambitions to the stage.
From CinePanalo to Teatro Panalo, Puregold takes its Filipino storytelling ambitions to the stage.
Puregold is expanding its storytelling roster from the screen to the stage, and local theater writers are all in. Already known for its successful film festival CinePanalo, Puregold is now adding theater to its creative pursuits with the launch of Teatro Panalo—right as live productions are lighting up theaters practically every weekend across the country.
The festival's first-ever call for entries ran from 8 August to 11 September, inviting both emerging and established Filipino playwrights to submit original one-act plays and musicals across any genre. The total count hit an impressive 373 submissions in just over a month.
Presented by Puregold and produced and organized by Wishbone Collective, Inc., this incubation festival is built to guide scripts from page to stage using professional dramaturgical support, production resources, and direct audience engagement.
From the entries, 12 original works will be selected for full production—eight straight plays and four musicals—with each chosen playwright receiving ₱100,000 in financial compensation. After the festival, one straight play and one musical will also secure full-length development grants to help them reach potential commercial stages.
Festival Director Vincent de Jesus said the response has made the team even more excited about what comes next.
“For our first year, receiving 373 entries is already something to be grateful for. It tells us that many Filipino writers out there have stories they want to share and develop for the stage. Now, our responsibility is to look closely at these works, recognize the voices behind them, and give the selected pieces the support they need to grow,” de Jesus said.