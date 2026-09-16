Presented by Puregold and produced and organized by Wishbone Collective, Inc., this incubation festival is built to guide scripts from page to stage using professional dramaturgical support, production resources, and direct audience engagement.

From the entries, 12 original works will be selected for full production—eight straight plays and four musicals—with each chosen playwright receiving ₱100,000 in financial compensation. After the festival, one straight play and one musical will also secure full-length development grants to help them reach potential commercial stages.

Festival Director Vincent de Jesus said the response has made the team even more excited about what comes next.

“For our first year, receiving 373 entries is already something to be grateful for. It tells us that many Filipino writers out there have stories they want to share and develop for the stage. Now, our responsibility is to look closely at these works, recognize the voices behind them, and give the selected pieces the support they need to grow,” de Jesus said.